UPDATE JULY 3, 2019:
Okanogan County Emergency Management told KHQ the Swanson Mill Fire was sparked by a tractor.
They said there is an advisory for residences, but no evacuation at this time. Officers are going door to door ensuring people know about the fire and advisory.
UPDATE JULY 3, 2019:
OROVILLE, WA - The Swanson Mill Fire is burning around 200 acres along O'Neil Road between Tonasket and Oroville, 12 miles south of the Canadian border.
The British Columbia Wildfire Service has been brought in to assist the Washington Department of Natural Resources and Okanogan County, Tonasket and Oroville firefighters in fighting the fire. BCWS has provided two air tankers to attack the fire from the air.
Firefighters are facing snakes and power lines while fighting the fire.
The Frontier Ranch in Oroville is offering pens, arenas and stalls for animals evacuated by the fire.
UPDATE:
Washington Department of Natural is reporting the Swanson Mill Fire has now grown to 200-acres. Air resources are being dispatched to help fight the fire.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The Washington State Department of Natural Resources has dispatched resources to help fight a 20-acre fire burning in Okanogan County, near Oroville.
Crews are calling it the Swanson Mill Fire.
NEW #WaWILDFIRE - #SwansonMillFire in #OkanoganCounty near #Oroville reported at 20+ acres, resources are enroute.— Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) July 3, 2019
BOISE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) today announced the award of a $3,286,000 low-interest drinking water construction loan to the city of Athol in Kootenai County
The funding will be used to construct a new water system, which includes demolishing two existing water reservoirs, modifying an elevated water reservoir, constructing a standpipe and water main, and adding transmission line, electrical, pump, and building upgrades.
DEQ is authorized by state law to make loans to assist in the construction of public drinking water systems. Since the annual cost of drinking water service for residential customers exceeds one and one-half percent of the median household income, the Mores Creek Rim Ranches Water District is able to qualify for a disadvantaged loan, which carries very favorable repayment terms.
The loan from DEQ’s State Revolving Loan Fund, which is capitalized annually by grants from the US Environmental Protection Agency, carries a simple 1.75% interest rate, is payable over 30 years, and has $700,000 of principal forgiveness. The favorable loan terms represent a $2,012,165 savings to the community when compared to average costs for municipal general obligation debt issuances.