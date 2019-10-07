Fire burning near Tri-Cities bringing smokey air to Spokane

MESA, Wash. - A fire burning near the Tri-Cities, coupled with gust winds means smoke has been blowing over the Spokane area Monday evening.
KNDU reports multiple agencies have responded to the reported 500-plus acre fire in Mesa, Washington. The fire is dangerously close to Highway 395, milepost 70.
Washington State Patrol District 4 says the fire started with a semi truck and unloaded trailer that were fully engulfed before the flames spread to surrounding fields.
