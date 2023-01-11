EPHRATA, Wash. - A fire is burning at the Grant County landfill, and crews are working to extinguish it.
According to Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO), the Public Works department is digging down through the landfill to put out the fire. Weather conditions are favorable, and smoke is not impacting populated areas.
Residents may see smoke at the landfill, but GCSO assures the community there is no risk to the public, and the incident is under control. A notification will be sent should conditions change.