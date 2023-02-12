MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Firefighters in Grant County battled a significant house fire Sunday morning.
According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, all people made it out of the house on the 6000 block of Road N-Northeast, in rural Moses Lake.
Firefighters with Grant County Fire District #5, as well as other agencies, were forced to use a "defensive strategy" due to how heavy the fire was and how unsafe the conditions are inside the house.
According to GCSO, the house is no longer habitable and suffered fire, heat smoke, water and structural damage throughout.