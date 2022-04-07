SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane fire crews said the fire that lit up downtown Spokane and sent plumes of black smoke skyward was active in an old masonry building that had a large amount of combustible materials in its basement.
"Lots and lots of fuel for a fire," Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said.
The fire was reportedly under control as early as 7:15 a.m.
Schaeffer told KHQ visibility was low on account of the volume of smoke making it difficult for crews to determine the exact location of the flames. They later updated the fire's location to 921 W. Railroad Alley.
Crews also faced technical difficulties. Shaeffer said there was asphalt or concrete in water pipes that made its way into one of their trucks, ruining some of the truck's components and requiring another truck to be brought in.
Monroe, Lincoln, First and Second Ave. were all expected to be closed until at least noon Thursday, according to Schaeffer. Monroe however has opened up two lanes as of 10:00 a.m.
Last Updated: April 7 at 9:30 a.m.
The owner of TRW Development says anyone who normally parks in a downtown lot blocked by fire crews can park in their lot under the viaduct near Jefferson and Madison for free.
Last Updated: April 7 at 6:51 a.m.
Large flames lit up the sky Thursday morning in downtown Spokane.
Just before 4 a.m. firefighters were called out to a fire at 152 S. Lincoln.
Flames could be seen shooting into the sky. Firefighters used ladder trucks to try and get the flames under control. As many as 70 firefighters are on scene.
There are no reported injuries.
Crews said the fire started in at a parking garage. The fire was burning near an apartment building but firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading.
Firefighters say that everyone in the apartment building is accounted for and are safe.
Monroe will be closed in downtown during the morning commute and will reopen sometime around noon.
RIGHT NOW: KHQs @AyannaLikensTV is live at a fire in downtown Spokane. Multiple ladders responding. The fire is burning on South Monroe and W. Railroad. pic.twitter.com/rUd9RQM3Bz— KHQ Local News (@KHQLocalNews) April 7, 2022
KHQ has a crew on scene and is working to get more details. This article will be updated when we learn new information.