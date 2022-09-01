Due to a fire, WB I-90 is closed at MP 136 near the Vantage Bridge. Drivers are being detoured via local roads.— Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) September 2, 2022
Fire closes westbound I-90 near Vantage Bridge, detour in place
Mariah Valles
KHQ Local News Senior Producer
KHQ Local News Senior Producer Twitter: @MariahKValles
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Current Contests
Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...High temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s expected. This will pose a moderate risk for heat-related illness. * WHERE...Coulee City, Gifford, Culdesac, Tekoa, Kamiah, Stratford, Craigmont, Rosalia, Mohler, Ritzville, La Crosse, Lamona, Waha, Rockford, Pullman, Hayden, Othello, Odessa, Moses Lake, Coeur d'Alene, Winchester, Coulee Dam, Ralston, Oakesdale, Grand Coulee, Davenport, Post Falls, Worley, Colfax, Cheney, Moscow, Lapwai, Potlatch, Spokane, Lewiston, Nezperce, Ephrata, Genesee, Electric City, Uniontown, Quincy, Creston, Peck, Wilbur, Harrington, and Plummer. * WHEN...From Noon to 8 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses, especially for those without efficient cooling or adequate hydration. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&
...Hot, dry, and unstable fire weather conditions Friday and Saturday... .Very hot temperatures and single digit relative humidity values will accompany an unstable air mass Friday and Saturday. Ongoing wildfires may struggle to recover overnight under these conditions. A weather feature Saturday will bring some temperature relief however breezy to gusty winds will also present a high fire risk concern. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 9 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR HOT...DRY...AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS FOR Northern and Central Idaho Panhandle, Selkirk Mountains of Northeast Washington, Foothills of Northeast Washington, Waterville Plateau, Western and Eastern Columbia Basin including Palouse and Spokane Area... The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Red Flag Warning for unstable thermal trough, which is in effect from noon Friday to 9 PM PDT Saturday. * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 101 Northern and Central Idaho Panhandle (Zone 101), Fire Weather Zone 700 Selkirk Mountains of Northeast Washington (Zone 700), Fire Weather Zone 701 Foothills of Northeast Washington (Zone 701), Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau (Zone 706), Fire Weather Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin (Zone 707) and Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708). * Winds: Southeast 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Timing: Friday 12 PM PDT through Saturday evening. * Relative Humidities: 7 to 22 percent in the valleys and 22 to 36 percent over the higher terrain. * Temperatures: Around 75-82 above 3000 ft, 88-100 below 3000 ft. * Impacts: Very hot temperatures paired with extremely dry and unstable conditions will present high risk for rapid growth to ongoing fires and concern for new fire starts across the region. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
- Family of 17-year-old victim of early morning Trent crash prepares to say goodbye to their favorite girl
- Early morning shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in North Spokane
- Two teenagers unlikely to survive after crash with dump truck on Trent Avenue
- USPS mail truck and two sheds destroyed in accident on Trent and Pines
- Evacuations lifted for all areas affected by Palisades Fire
- Cause determined of Hatch Road wildfire
- Pig Out in the Park returns to Riverfront Park this week
- Former Spokane police officer found guilty of 2 counts of rape
- Suspect found inside home wearing victim's clothes, jewelry
- Three Orondo homes catch fire, two residents hospitalized with serious injuries
Videos
From Our Sponsors
For many, the debate is still out on whether politicians or lawyers occupy a lower place on the “socially acceptable to admit to” scale. However, that doesn’t mean we can’t share a laugh over a profession that deserves it from time to time. Check out our top ten jokes about lawyers that make even us laugh. Read more
An accident can leave you in a state of shock, and you may be unsure where to begin. What you do after a collision will impact your health and your finances, which is why it’s vital to avoid making mistakes. Read more
To understand why so many drivers were involved in car accidents during these difficult times, we have to take a look at the circumstances. Read more
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Video Channels
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.