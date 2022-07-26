SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Summer is always warm in the Inland Northwest, but the temperature has been rising, and an excessive heat warning for the area has now been put in place.
Just this past weekend, two firefighters experienced heat exhaustion fighting a house fire in Spokane.
Tuesday in Spokane Valley, a multi-structure fire posed similar difficulties, but crews on scene took precautions and managed.
"Our firefighters are so focused on the safety of our citizens here and doing everything they can to knock that fire down, they come second, and we want to make sure that they're protected," said Patrick Erickson, the Public Information Officer for the Spokane Valley Fire Department. "We want to make sure that they're safe."
Firefighters can't choose when a fire happens, and it so goes that on Tuesday, a call came in just before 3 p.m. Outside, it was in the mid-90s, and they were out there for hours.
Right during the hottest part of the day.
"It's hot, especially when I came up. I could feel the heat just hit me really bad. I instantly got sweaty, it was bad," recalled Tiffany McCracken, who lives nearby.
Explosions.
"I went out on the front porch, and I'd seen it. It was just engulfed, black smoke everywhere," she said. "There were huge, huge explosions."
First an RV, a garage, then multiple cars, and a small brush fire.
"A concern was multiple homes here in the area, to both the south and the north. We were able to keep the fire itself from spreading to any of those," Erickson said.
As the heat radiated off the asphalt, fire crews with heavy gear were battling the flames for hours.
"It's extremely hot, and that's another thing that the firefighters here have to deal with. Not only the fire itself, but also keeping themselves safe along with the folks here in the area," he said.
Taking shifts every 20 or so minutes, they were able to save two homes and another garage, evacuating those inside and making sure everyone got out safely.
"That's why we bring in extra crews, so we can cycle through firefighters faster so they're not spending more time on a scene. They're able to rehab," explained Erickson. "We can get them some time to rest. We can get them some time in the shade, get water into them. Hydration is extremely important when we're dealing with temperatures like this."
Luckily, even with the beads of sweat and hot gear, Ems was on the scene making sure crews took breaks and didn't head back into unsafe conditions, so no one was hurt.
"They are working their butts off. They are sweating profusely, and thank god for them, honestly," McCracken said.
Firefighters tell us a mom and her two kids lived in the RV trailer, and now they've been left without a home. But thanks to an alert neighbor who saw the fire and got them out, they all survived.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.