Fire crews credit smoke alarm for saving condo units

RATHDRUM, Idaho -- Northern Lakes Fire Fighters are trying to determine what caused a condo fire Saturday evening. It happened in the Twin Lakes Village neighborhood.
Northern Lakes Fire Public Information Officer Chris Larson told KHQ the owners of the unit were not home when the fire started. They had working smoke alarms that went off and alerted a neighbor to trouble.
"He knocked on all the doors (of those living in the condos) to get them out," he said.
The neighbor was also able to quickly call for help, minimizing the damage. Power was shut off to all six of the condos in the building until crews could ensure the structure is safe. They still are not sure what caused it. The majority of the damage was contained to the condo where the fire started.
Northern Lakes Fire officials say this is an excellent reminder to make sure you have smoke alarms that are functioning as they should. Doing so could not only save your place, but your neighbor's as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.