UPDATE 6/14/21 6:17 PM:
According to the Department of Natural Resources, the wildfire burning north of Chewelah has grown to 45 acres.
In under two hours the fire has grown over 40 acres.
Information will be updated as it is received.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE 6/14/21 4:25 PM:
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Fire crews are currently battling a fire that's burning brush and timber in the area of Immel Slope, north of Chewelah.
The latest information we have is that the fire is roughly 2 acres, and is challenging to fight because of the steep slopes, forcing firefighters to hike in.
Officials tell KHQ that one 10 person crew and one 20 person crew are on scene, as well as three aircraft overhead. Department of Natural Resources are also assisting with two helicopters on scene.
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire, and while they don't have one yet, the area did get struck by lightning last night.
This article will be updated with more information at a later date.