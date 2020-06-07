Fire crews from across the region honor fallen Washtucna hero

WASHTUCNA, Wash. -- Fire crews from all over the region gathered this weekend to show their support for a fallen local hero.
Loved ones say retired firefighter Garth Blauert was killed last week after a tree damaged by a storm fell on him. They say the accident happened Garth's home, about a mile out of town. Friends say he had been cleaning up trees and debris from the storm for two days before the tragedy.
"Last weekend, we had a storm come through and took down over 50 trees in our little town of Washtucna," one friend told KHQ's Hayley Guenthner. "Garth was cutting a tree down at his place that got blown over. We had winds between 70 and 90 miles an hour (during last weekend's storm.)"
Garth Blauert spent 28 years serving his community through the Washtucna rural fire department. Crews from agencies all over showed their respects Saturday morning. City streets were lined with friends and colleagues united in the heartbreak over Garth's sudden passing.
"He was a hardworking and dedicated fireman," one friend said.
Loved ones sent KHQ a variety of photos, including a powerful moment when Garth's son received his father's helmet from the fire chief.
