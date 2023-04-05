Fire crews in Colbert fighting house fire; no injuries but 1 pet unaccounted for

COLBERT, Wash. — Firefighters with Spokane County Fire District 4 are battling a house fire in Colbert. The fire began at about 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
According to firefighters, the house was occupied when the fire started, but everyone was evacuated, and nobody was injured.
Firefighters also said four pets were in the home, and one remains uncounted for.
Because crews are still battling the fire, the fire department expects it could be a while before investigators can begin looking into the cause.
