Fire Crews Knock Down Overnight Fire At Airway Heights Mobile Home Park

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Overnight, fire crews worked to knock down a fire that broke out at the Lawson Mobile Home Park on the corner of 19th and Lawson.
When crews arrived on scene they found a trailer parked next to some mobile homes fully engulfed in flames. Fire crews say multiple trailers were expose to the flames but they were able to keep a lot of the fire contained toward the initial unit that was on fire.
The call came in around midnight from a neighbor who said it was just by chance he was outside at the right time.
"I just happened to take my dog outside to use the bathroom and I could see the flames and there was ash in the air," said Wade Anderson, a neighbor who called 911. "I ran back in to call 911 and do what I could."
Fire officials say everyone was able to make it out of the trailer and at this time there are no injuries reported.
Fire District 3, Fire District 10, Airway Heights Fire Department and Fairchild officials reported to the scene.
Crews say the trailer is likely a total loss and the cause is under investigation.