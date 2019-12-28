Chief Riley says it is critical for all of us to work together to ensure impaired drivers stay off our roads. He says the best thing to do is arrange for a ride home long before the partying begins.
Fire Crews: make plans to get home safely on NYE now
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho -- Area first responders are urging the community to start making plans for a safe New Years Eve celebration now. They say the night can be their busiest of the year.
"We don't want that to happen (this year,)" said Northern Lakes Fire Chief Pat Riley. "Often times if we're getting called out, it's the worst moment of somebody's life."
That's no way to start 2020.
"Really what we're asking everyone to do is celebrate responsibly," he said. "Be prepared. Plan ahead."
Law enforcement will be conducting DUI emphasis patrols looking for those who are drinking and driving. There will be extra troopers on the roads ready to take offenders to jail.
Riley also stresses the importance of using extreme caution if your celebration includes fireworks.
"We don't want to see those kind of injuries, no," he said. "We want you to have fun but please just be safe."
