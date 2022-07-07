SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane fire crews are at a house fire on Spokane's south hill which drew a large response from first responders.
KHQ is at the scene on the 3200 block of S. Jefferson Street where we're told everyone evacuated the home safely.
Crews said the fire started in the garage and they were able to keep it contained, avoiding fire damage to the house itself. The garage is being considered a complete loss.
The flames are out now and crews are staying on scene to look for hotspots.
No word yet on what started the fire but an investigation is underway.