Grove Rd. Fire

DEER PARK, Wash. - Fire crews are responding to a brush fire on Grove Road in Deer Park, just north of Mason Road, following reports of a large column of smoke in the area.

The cause and size of the fire is unknown at this time. 

No evacuations or closures have been set up at this time, but anyone planning to drive up Grove Rd. should consider a detour and be mindful of crews working to extinguish the fire. 

