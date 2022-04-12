Fire crews on scene of commercial fire in Hayden, Idaho

HAYDEN, Idaho - Multiple fire agencies responded to a commercial fire in Hayden near Wyoming and U.S. Route 95.
According to the Northern Lakes Fire Department, the fire is now under control and no injuries have been reported.
