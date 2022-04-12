Fire crews on scene of commercial fire in Hayden, Idaho
Kootenai County Fire Fighters, IAFF L2856

HAYDEN, Idaho - Multiple fire agencies responded to a commercial fire in Hayden near Wyoming and U.S. Route 95. 

According to the Northern Lakes Fire Department, the fire is now under control and no injuries have been reported.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!