SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to a mobile home that was on fire in Otis Orchards that had an animal inside.
On August 3 at 7:39 p.m., firefighters arrived to find a a single-wide trailer on fire that was extending to the neighboring units.
A bystander told crews that no one was home and that they were able to get the dog, that was inside, out safely.
The firefighters from engine 4 and valley engine 5 were able to knock down the exterior fire while simultaneously working to make an entry inside the trailer to extinguish flames.
Fire crews were able to completely stop the fire approximately six minutes after arriving on scene.
There were no injuries' reported and the dog was confirmed to be safely outside.
The structure was completely destroyed and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.