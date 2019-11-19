Fire crews respond to home fire in Spokane Valley on Tuesday night

Spokane Valley Fire Department and Spokane County Fire District 8 respond to a residential structure fire on the 11200 block of East 33rd Avenue Tuesday night.
According to SVFD, residents of the home called 911 when they saw fire on the upper floor of their home.
SVFD Engine 9 could see smoke and fire coming from a window on the back side of the home as they approached the residence. Engine 9 was met in the front yard by a resident of the home, who verified no one was inside.
The fire was quickly put out by Engine 9 and and Spokane County Fire District 8 Engine 84.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. There were no injuries reported during the evacuation of the home, or during the fire fight.
