Multiple area Fire Departments responded to a structure fire in Spokane Valley on Wednesday evening.
Eleven units from Spokane Valley Fire and one from Spokane County Fire District 8 responded to the fire that was reported just after 7:30 p.m. on the 18600 block of E. Courtland Ave. It was initially reported that two people were trapped in a bedroom and the manufactured home was fully involved in fire.
December 27, 2018
After arriving on scene, fire crews learned the report of two people trapped inside was inaccurate. Firefighters fought a defensive fire preventing it from spreading to surrounding homes and had it under control within 15 minutes of arriving on scene despite difficult weather conditions. It was reported that some of the windows were broken out prior to firefighters arriving in an attempt to see if anyone was in the home.
The home was significantly damaged and the fire cause is under investigation. No injuries were reported.