Fire crews respond to the Ridpath Apartments after resident throws on fire suitcase out window

Multiple Spokane Fire crews responded to the Ridpath Apartments in downtown Spokane on Monday after a resident's suitcase caught on-fire.
According to the Spokane Fire Department, the resident's suitcase was near the stove when it caught fire and they proceed to throw it out the window.
The suitcase landed on part of the roof causing the entire building to be evacuated.
Fire crews at the scene said there was minor damage to the building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.