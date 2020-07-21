Fire crews respond to two brush fires in north Otis Orchards

Tuesday afternoon Spokane Valley Firefighters responded to two brush fires in north Otis Orchards.
Spokane Valley Firefighters on Twitter said the fires were close to multiple homes on East Granite Lane and North Campbell Road.
No damage was done to the properties.
It's hot and dry outside ☀️🔥! Firefighters responded to 2 brush fires this afternoon in north Otis Orchards. Both fires were in relatively close vicinity to multiple homes on E Granite Lane and N Campbell Rd, but were able to be kept in check without property damage to any. pic.twitter.com/Ar0GPnkiQH— Spokane Valley Firefighters (@SpokaneValleyFF) July 22, 2020
