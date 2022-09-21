CLAYTON, Wash. - Fire crews from are responding to a wildfire in the area of Spotted and Bridges roads Clayton according to Spokane County Fire District 4 (SCFD).
According to SCFD the fire has burned about 5 acres, and about 50 personnel with crews from SCFD and the Department of Natural Resources are working the fire.
Bridges Road is closed between Spotted and Grove Roads.
There are no evacuations, although some structures were threatened earlier in the afternoon. No structures have been lost.
Two firebosses and a helicopter were assigned to the fire earlier, however they have since left.
Crews are working to establish containment lines by hand and dozer.
