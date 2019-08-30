Fire crews responding to car into apartment building crash in Airway Heights

UPDATE: 

One person has minor injuries after a two car accident in Airway Heights. 

According to officers, a jeep was turning left into the Bentley Apartments when a driver tired of waiting behind traffic drove into the left lane hitting the jeep.

The jeep lost a wheel while the other car hit the apartment building and ended up in a ditch. 

The exterior apartment wall was partially ripped off. 

Officers say they do not suspect drugs or alcohol to be in play. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Fire crews are responding to a car that has crashed into an apartment building in Airway Heights. 

The crash occurred at the Bentley Apartments at 1715 S Hayford Raod. 

KHQ is en route to the scene. Information will be updated as it is received. 

