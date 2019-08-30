UPDATE:
One person has minor injuries after a two car accident in Airway Heights.
According to officers, a jeep was turning left into the Bentley Apartments when a driver tired of waiting behind traffic drove into the left lane hitting the jeep.
The jeep lost a wheel while the other car hit the apartment building and ended up in a ditch.
The exterior apartment wall was partially ripped off.
Officers say they do not suspect drugs or alcohol to be in play.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
