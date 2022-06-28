SPOKANE, Wash. - A fire broke out at a business off of Sprague Ave. early Tuesday morning drawing a response from Spokane and Spokane Valley fire crews.
According to a release from Spokane Valley Fire Department, the fire was at Napa Paint and Supply. However there was no mention of the potentially flammable products you would typically find inside a paint shop.
The call came in after 1 a.m., arriving crews located the fire on the back exterior of the building and put a stop to the flames before they moved inside.
Damage to the building was minimal and no firefighters were injured.