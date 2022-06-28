Haystack Fire: pre-evacuation notice

SPOKANE, Wash. - A fire broke out at a business off of Sprague Ave. early Tuesday morning drawing a response from Spokane and Spokane Valley fire crews. 

According to a release from Spokane Valley Fire Department, the fire was at Napa Paint and Supply. However there was no mention of the potentially flammable products you would typically find inside a paint shop. 

The call came in after 1 a.m., arriving crews located the fire on the back exterior of the building and put a stop to the flames before they moved inside. 

Damage to the building was minimal and no firefighters were injured. 

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!