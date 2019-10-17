Spokane Valley firefighters made quick work of a destructive fire at the Cedar Chateau Estate apartments in Spokane Valley.
Firefighters tell us that everyone made it out safely, and crews were able to contain the fire to one unit in the complex.
However, we're told there is smoke damage to a number of units, and right now crews are working to determine if any of those are safe to live in
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.