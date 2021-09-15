As fire danger is decreasing, restrictions set by government officials are starting to loosen.
Starting Thursday, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources is reopening recreation areas in eastern Washington. DNR closed recreation areas on July 23.
Some burn bans are also being lifted for tailgaters at Washington State University.
Tailgaters on the WSU campus are now allowed to use portable propane fire pits, pellet grills, propane barbeques and electric/pellet smokers. Charcoal grills and wood-burning fire pits are still prohibited.