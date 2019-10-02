KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - After a decrease in temperatures and an increase in precipitation, the fire danger in Kootenai County has been changed to low status.
The decision was made by the Idaho Department of Lands and the Kootenai County Fire Chiefs on Monday, September 30.
According to the Kootenai County Fire Prevention Co-Op, the decrease in fire danger also means an opening of all permit types in the County including hand and machine piled slash.
"As always, please check with your local fire department if you intend to burn slash piles as they may have requirements for inspections and pile location, as well as, safety precautions at your burn," the Co-Op said in a press release.
All yard waste permits, including burn barrels may be obtained for free using the Idaho Department of Lands burn permit program at www.burnpermits.idaho.gov.
Anyone with questions about permitted burning on their property are encouraged to contact their local fire department.
