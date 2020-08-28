Clear skies and dry conditions are expected for the remainder of your Friday. We will look for temperatures to rise into the mid to upper 80s, dropping into the mid 50s overnight.
Our next system is on the move! That strong and dry cold front is expected to push in Saturday afternoon. It is leaving us with Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches in place for much of the Inland Northwest as winds kick up and we are left with dry conditions. Please be extra cautious with any outdoor activities. If you see any fires or smoke please report those ASAP. The winds won't be as breezy by Sunday, but temperatures will drop into the 70s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.