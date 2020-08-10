We are kicking off the day with clear skies and plenty of sunshine is expected. Daytime highs are heading into the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds are pretty light this morning and air quality is looking good to get us going. That being said, we are keeping a close eye on the possibility for smoke from the fire burning near Nespelem to move in during the afternoon hours. So don't be surprised if you see some hazy conditions this afternoon as patchy smoke is something we are watching for the second half of the day.
We will watch for winds to pick up ahead of our next dry cold front that is moving in Tuesday. This front will create a breeze with gusts around 25mph in Spokane. The winds combined with dry conditions and low relative humidity is leaving us with Fire Weather Watches in place for Tuesday afternoon and evening. Please make sure you are being cautious!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.