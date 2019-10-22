Winona, WASH - Right now firefighters are looking into what caused a fire that destroyed a grain elevator in the small town of Winona just outside of Endicott. The first call came in just after 1 p.m. this afternoon with crews responding from all over Whitman County.
A fire quickly engulfing a 65-year-old grain elevator.
Strong winds were a major issue for fire crews. They kept firefighters from being able to get water to the top of the 80 foot elevator where the fire was burning.
The winds also sent embers into nearby wheat fields starting multiple spot fires but luckily they were knocked down quickly.
We're told there were 110,000 bushels of wheat in the structure which is a total loss.
With no safe way of stopping it, crews were forced to contain the fire to the elevator and let the fire burn itself out.
Firefighters tell us the think it may have been an electrical issue but the cause remains under investigation.
