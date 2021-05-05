Fire destroys garage at abandoned property, fire crews prevent spread to apartment complex

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Scary moments for residents in the Bella Tess Apartment complex on Wednesday night as they watched a building nearby go up in flames.
Captain of the Spokane Valley Fire Department George Hedbeck tells KHQ residents at the apartments called 911 around 9:30 p.m. KHQ crews driving past the location saw flames shooting up into the sky, taller than the three-story apartment complex.
Arrives fire crews found a 60 foot by 40 foot detached garage fully engulfed in flames and spreading into the grass.
Fire crews immediately stopped the spread in the grassy area between the garage and the apartment complex, containing the blaze to the garage.
Firefighters searched the home on the property and found it was abandoned.
The garage is a total loss. Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.