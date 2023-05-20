SPOKANE, Wash. — Three people escaped an RV fire that spread to a garage in Spokane's East Central neighborhood early Saturday morning.
The Spokane Fire Department said it responded to the fire at the intersection of East Boone Avenue and North Smith Street shortly before 6 a.m. Firefighters found a heavily engulfed RV that had ignited a nearby detached garage.
The fire department said the fire was complicated by hoarder conditions surrounding the RV and inside the garage, which made it difficult for firefighters to access and extinguish the flames.
One man who lived in the RV suffered a minor injury while fleeing the fire and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The other two occupants were not hurt.
The fire department said the fire caused significant damage to the garage and the remaining structure was deemed unsafe and demolished later in the day.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Spokane Police Department and the Spokane Fire Department.
The fire department used the fire as an opportunity to highlight how hoarder conditions pose a serious risk to firefighters and residents, as they can hinder mobility, block escape routes, increase fuel loads and accelerate fire growth.