Stevens County Fire
Stevens County Fire District 1

NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. – A fire Friday night destroyed a home on Lake Forest in Nine Mile Falls, according to Stevens County Fire District 1 (SCFD 1). 

All of the building's occupants were evacuated, as well as three dogs. One cat is missing, according to SCFD 1. While residents were still in the home, a neighbor called 911 to report the attached garage was on fire. 

Firefighters battled single-digit temperatures while fighting the flames. By the time they arrived, the fire had already spread from the garage. 

SCFD 1 crews were assisted on scene by Spokane Fire District 9, Deer Park Ambulance, Avista and Stevens County deputies.

