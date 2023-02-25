NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. – A fire Friday night destroyed a home on Lake Forest in Nine Mile Falls, according to Stevens County Fire District 1 (SCFD 1).
All of the building's occupants were evacuated, as well as three dogs. One cat is missing, according to SCFD 1. While residents were still in the home, a neighbor called 911 to report the attached garage was on fire.
Firefighters battled single-digit temperatures while fighting the flames. By the time they arrived, the fire had already spread from the garage.
SCFD 1 crews were assisted on scene by Spokane Fire District 9, Deer Park Ambulance, Avista and Stevens County deputies.