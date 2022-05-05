Fire destroys Post Falls home, but not the memories that lived inside

POST FALLS, Idaho - "I might not be able to move back to my house that I brought my kids home too, that everything I have is here," Dixie Weinman said. "I basically lost everything."
For Weinman, it's been a hard few years. First, COVID took the love of her life, now a fire took away all her keepsakes.
"This is where I raised my kids," she said. "This is all my memories."
In just a matter of minutes, the flames touched every part of Weinman's home. Her girlfriend, Christi Hiett sleeping in an RV outside, was the first who heard the firing of propane tanks.
"Right about 1:30 I heard some explosions," Hiett said.
A sound that might have saved her life.
"I opened the door and the fire was right there. So, I got out just in time," she said.
Weinman was at a friend's house and got the call form a neighbor.
"I really thought they were joking with me," Weinman said.
But reality set in as she drove up to a place she's called home for 35 years.
"I could tell how much damage was done because it was so bright," she said. "I just wanted to know my animals were okay and they were fine."
Luckily, no one was hurt, including her two pets Tom and Spy.
"They found my Tom first," she said. "Spy... she's the only thing I got left of my partner. That was his dog."
Underneath the rubble, it's the same home that her husband lived in when he passed away 11 years ago, and the same home her partner lived in when he passed away last August from COVID-19.
"I mean, I haven't even buried my second spouse yet," she said. "My daughter, she smells the smoke but I can smell my family around me, my husband still. Everything I have is here and I might not ever get it replaced and I don't know what I'm going to do. I really don't. I don't know how to start over."
Now, all she wants is to rebuild, but said insurance may not cover it.
"I've been paying insurance for 35 years but my house may never get rebuilt," she said.
Two cars, two trailers, a motorcycle and no idea whether insurance will cover the cost of the home.
