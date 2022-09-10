Hangar

SPOKANE, Wash. - A fire reported in a hangar at Felts Field Spokane Airport prompted a heavy response from Spokane Fire Department (SFD) and Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD), just after 6 p.m. on Saturday. 

The details and cause of the fire are unknown at this time. Crews remain on scene at this time.

While responding to the fire, a major accident on Trent and Fancher was reported, involving multiple vehicles, including a fire engine. 

The extent of injuries and number of vehicles involved is not known at this time. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates!

