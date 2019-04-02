Fire erupts at second Texas chemical plant killing one, injuring two Apr 2, 2019 Updated 22 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Watch again HOUSTON (AP) - The Latest on a fire at a Houston-area chemical plant (all times local):1:15 p.m.The president and CEO of a company whose plant caught fire in Texas says crews are working with local fire responders to extinguish the blaze.John Foley is president and chief executive officer of KMCO, whose plant in Crosby caught fire Tuesday. Authorities say one person was killed and two others injured.Foley says the company is "deeply saddened" to confirm the injuries and fatality. He says the company has activated its emergency response team and incident command center because of the blaze.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says that preliminary information shows that isobutylene initially started the fire, and is still burning.Isobutylene is a flammable colorless gas used in the production of high octane gasoline.___1 p.m.Authorities say one person is confirmed dead after a fire at a chemical plant near Houston.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says two other people were life-flighted after the fire broke out Tuesday at KMCO in Crosby. Their conditions weren't immediately known.Gonzalez says preliminary information shows that the chemical isobutylene initially started the fire, and is still burning. Thick plumes of black smoke could be seen rising from the plant.Residents who live within 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) of the plant have been told to stay indoors with their windows closed and heating and cooling systems turned off.___12:50 p.m.Authorities have told residents within a 1-mile radius of a burning chemical plant near Houston to stay indoors.Tuesday's fire at the KMCO chemical plant in Crosby comes about two weeks after a March 17 blaze at a petrochemical storage facility in Deer Park, located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Crosby.The Harris County Sheriff's Office issued the shelter-in-place order for residents within 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) of the KMCO plant. Emergency officials say people should turn off all fans and heating and cooling systems, and to go into an interior room with no windows.Schools near the plant are also sheltering in place.According to its web site, KMCO is a chemical company that offers coolant and brake fluid products and chemicals for the oilfield industry.___12:20 p.m.Fire officials in Texas say early reports show that one person is unaccounted for and two people are injured after a fire at a Houston-area chemical plant. The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office says the fire is burning at a KMCO chemical plant in Crosby, a northeast Houston suburb. Thick plumes of black smoke could be seen rising from the plant.One employee told Houston television station KPRC that the plant was in the process of being evacuated because workers were told that there was a leak of some sort.The employee said the plant exploded as about 20 workers were leaving. He said employees had to crawl under a gate because the gate was locked.___12:01 p.m.A fire has erupted at a Houston-area chemical plant, spewing a plume of thick, black smoke into the air, and authorities say two workers may have been hurt.Harris county Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says in a tweet that deputies were shutting down a roadway near Tuesday's fire at a KMCO chemical plant in Crosby, a northeast Houston suburb.Thick plumes of black smoke could be seen rising from the plant.The fire comes about two weeks after a March 17 blaze at a petrochemical storage facility in Deer Park, located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Crosby.According to its web site, KMCO is a chemical company that offers coolant and brake fluid products and chemicals for the oilfield industry.The Crosby and Sheldon school districts have asked students and staff to shelter in place at all their campuses.(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Crosby Kmco Commerce Work Houston Sheldon Associated Press Staff Plant Industry Company Economics Harris County Resident Ed Gonzalez John Foley Recommended for you Latest News Video Top Video Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger to undergo heart surgery Updated 2 min ago Top Video Study: Just thinking about coffee can boost your energy Updated 3 min ago Top Video ADORABLE: Baby beaver getting nursed back to health in Oklahoma Updated 6 min ago Top Video New York teacher plans to file lawsuit after firing over topless photo Updated 16 min ago Top Video Fire erupts at second Texas chemical plant killing one, injuring two Updated 22 min ago Top Video SCRAPS seizes 41 cats in cruelty case out of Spokane Valley Updated 25 min ago Top Video MHP Trooper's condition updated to stable after regaining consciousness Updated 27 min ago Top Video Former Spokane news anchor Nadine Woodward will run for mayor Updated 29 min ago Top Video WATCH: Store clerk wrestles away gun from robber in California Updated 31 min ago Local Weather Currently in Spokane 64°F Partly Cloudy 64°F / 35°F 2 PM 64°F 3 PM 65°F 4 PM 65°F 5 PM 64°F 6 PM 62°F Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. KHQ Breaking News Alerts Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News KHQ Daily Weather Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority KHQ Daily e-Newsletter Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source. Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUPDATE: Tubbs Hill reopens after human bones discoveredVideo of father and son massacring family of hibernating bears in Alaska made publicHayden teacher appears in court after sexual abuse allegationsDifferent strain of flu resulting in late-season wave of hospitalizationsAuthorities investigating after possible human bone found at Tubbs HillFifth-grader dies in South Carolina elementary school fightSpokane Valley robber armed with knife sits and waits for deputies after employees pull knives on himSpokane Public Schools board adopts resolution that lays groundwork for layoffsNames of three men involved in high-speed chase on Highway 2 releasedMystery Solved: Garfield phones washing up on French beach for 35 years Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Watch KHQ on Strictly Streaming More from this section Bill would create fire fund Senators call for reversal of fire prevention cuts Divided Washington Senate panel backs end to personal exemption on MMR vaccine Capitol Dispatch: Local lawmakers work to expand internet access © Copyright 2019 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. {{title}} {{summary}} Notifications Settings You don't have any notifications. Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device. Topics Breaking News Weather Alerts Top Stories