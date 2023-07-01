ASOTIN COUNTY, Wash. — Asotin County Fire District #1 responded to a fire about five miles west of Clarkston in Asotin County on Friday afternoon.
According to the Asotin County Fire District #1, the fire was caused by a person burning rubbish in a burning barrel. A nearby RV caught fire and the flames spread rapidly through dry grass towards other structures.
Many buildings and farm equipment were threatened, but not scorched.
The fire was able to be contained in about a half hour. One resident received a minor burn injury on one arm, and two firefighters were checked for heat-related concerns.