UPDATE APRIL 28 AT 5:41 P.M.:
A firefighter on the scene said the fire is under control and no homes have been burned.
Firefighters said the fire broke out on rough terrain near a powerline access road.
They are working to confirm whether a downed powerline ignited the blaze.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A brush fire is burning near East Bigelow Gulch Road and Argonne.
There is no word on the size of the fire or how it sparked.
KHQ crews are heading to the scene.
Information will be updated as it is received.