KHQ's interactive map of 2021 wildfires

ACTIVE FIRES:

Andrus Fire

Location: Near Cheney

Size: 300 acres

Batterman Fire

Location: Near Wenatchee 

Size: 7,900 acres 

Webb Fire

Location: Near Springdale

Size: 30 acres

CONTAINED FIRES:

Corkscrew Fire 

Location: Stevens County, north of Nine Mile

Size: 41 acres

