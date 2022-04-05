FIRE MODE: Wildfire still burning in Nespelem

Nespelem, WA- Due to high winds a wild fire sparked and spread.

Kathy Moses with the tribal communications says there are down trees, downed powerlines, power outages, and a wildfire north of Nespelem.

At 6:30 the fire was 200 acres and it's close to 60% lined.

As of an 11 p.m. update from Moses the fire was still burning.

Moses added that a smaller fire burned in Inchelium and is now out.

