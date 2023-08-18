DOUGLAS, Wash. — A fast-moving, large brush fire is threatening homes near the town of Douglas in Douglas County.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the fire has burned about 1,000 acres between Baseline Road and Highway 2 near Road L. 

Emergency evacuations are in place, although the exact locations weren't immediately clear.

