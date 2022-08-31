CHELAN, Wash. - Chelan County Emergency Management said they are reducing evacuations for a fire burning north of Chelan.
Evacuations have been lowered to level one for Baggenstos Lane to Jerry Garton Lane.
Purtteman Gulch Road and Moon Ridge Road are also at level one evacuations. Evacuations have been lifted for Cagle Gulch road and Upper Union Valley road.
Chelan County Fire and Rescue says the Union Valley fire has burned around 20 acres. Crews are working to cover hot spots and are encouraging everyone to stay out of the Union Valley area while they mop up.
Right now investigators are still trying to figure out how the fire started.