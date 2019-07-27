HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Officials say a wildfire burning north of Helena has grown to around 100 acres.
Lewis and Clark County Emergency Management officials said Saturday a bulldozer line has been built around the fireabcfo and aircraft continue to drop fire retardant, but no containment level has been established.
State and federal crews made an aggressive attack on the fire north of Lake Helena on Friday, using three air tankers and two helicopters.
Residents of about 100 homes north of Lake Helena remained evacuated Saturday.
Sheriff Leo Dutton has said investigators believe the fire was human-caused.
Meanwhile, a burnout has increased the size of a lightning-caused fire on the Flathead Indian Reservation from less than a square mile on Friday to 7.5 square miles (19 square kilometers) on Saturday.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)