The city of Sandpoint is still moving forward after a February fire destroyed six businesses and caused millions of dollars of damage.
According to a post on the city of Sandpoint’s Facebook page, First Avenue between Pine Street and Church Street will be closed Thursday, April 11th and Friday, April 12th as fire investigators complete their investigation.
Fire investigators will also be also be testing for asbestos during that time frame because they were able to complete that portion due to structural instability.
The post also says an excavator will be back on-site to take down building walls at least to the sidewalk level.
The public is asked to avoid the area.
Access to Bridge Street will be allowed through Gunning’s Alley off of First and Main Streets.