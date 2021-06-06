After a wildfire near Airway Heights burned through roughly 15 acres of land and threatened dozens of homes, fire officials are warning that this year's fire season could be one of the worst to date.
The inland northwest is experiencing a combination of little to no precipitation, low humidity, high winds, and record high temperatures. The combination of these conditions spells disaster for wildfires in the region. Already, dozens of wildfires have sparked up over the last few months, causing firefighters to worry about the early nature of these fires.
"We're about two to three weeks-- is what the experts are telling us-- ahead of where we have been, in probably the most disastrous season we've had in years," said Spokane County Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer.
"The fire season used to be a short window. In a 12-month frame, it would be just around three months. But now we've seen fires actually in May and there's no doubt that we'll probably see fires into and maybe past September into October."
Unfortunately, there isn't much hope in the future forecast either. The National Weather Service is predicting very low levels of precipitation throughout the rest of the summer, and with Washington already teetering on the edge of entering a severe drought, fires will most likely become a regular part of this summer.
It's not just the flames that pose a threat though, and as many people saw last year, the smoke from these fires can be exceptionally dangerous. In 2020, the smoke from wildfires blanketed a brown haze across the inland northwest for nearly a month. This year, with fires already ranging across the region, fire officials are worried it could be worse.
While most people don't usually think of smoke as a dangerous threat, Schaeffer says that isn't the case.
"My voice is raspy today because I was in smoke all day yesterday and I think that impact that we've always taken for granted. Thinking it's just like smoke from a campfire is going to reveal that that is probably an assumption we should stop making."
Even though wildfires can smell like a campfire, the smoke is very different than that of just wood-burning fires. When wildfires rip through an area, they burn everything in its path. Homes, cars, plastic sheds, trash, etc. Many of the things burned in wildfires contain carcinogens, which are poisonous to humans. If we consume too much of these toxic fumes, it can be dangerous for our bodies and lungs.
Schaeffer says that he is reading up on research about the lasting effects of bad air quality so that he can better equip himself and the community on how to protect from it.
The biggest way to fight back against wildfires is by being proactive. Unfortunately, wildfires are going to be inevitable this summer, given the current conditions. But Schaeffer says that if the community can come together to prepare their homes and property accordingly, and follow all fire safety rules, we can limit the number of fires that sweep the region.
