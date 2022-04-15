AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - As snow falls in the middle of April, fire season may not be the first thing on your mind.
But if you remember, it was this time last year that we started to see brush fires. And it looks that way again.
Last year nearly 680,000 acres were burned across the Evergreen state. Locally, the Schneider Springs Fire brought devastation burning over 100,000 acres. Cedar Creek, Cubb Creek, Red Apple and the Ford-Corkscrew Fire are also impacting large areas.
"We saw well over 1800 fire starts for DNR responses," Ryan Rodruck, the Communications Director for Eastern Washington's DNR said.
2021 may have beat 2020's wildfire season but what about 2022? Rodruck said the predictions from April to June are more moderate, as snow and rain help.
"However, they are predicting that that fire danger will increase to above-average levels at the end of June and the start of July."
We've already seen several brush fires, although small, do signal the start of fire season now in mid-April. That's why it's a good time to get prepared.
"Clearing up around your property. No coal low-hanging limbs on those trees. Keeping your woodpiles away from your home," he said.
It's not just about homeowners, our region has roughly 1500 wildland firefighters who need to stock up.
Michael Rideout is one of them. He has been an engine boss on a contract engine for over a decade and found a need that wasn't being met in our area.
"During the season when you need a piece of gear, they can get quite expensive. When you're on the fireline and an employee loses it or it gets damaged or someone steals it. You can't always get one right away," Rideout said.
In March, he helped open up a resource shop for wildland firefighters to get their necessities without having to travel hours away to the next store. Everything a wildland firefighter may need to stay safe.
A quick process that could take weeks if it weren't for this store. And as we all know fires change in a matter of seconds. An immediate need for PPE can mean the difference between life and death or a fire spreading out of control.
"Out on the fire line when we start losing engines and stuff, stuff can become unsafe for us to do so we don't engage because we don't have the resources," he said. "Our main goal is that everyone comes home at the end of the day."