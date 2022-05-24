SPOKANE, Wash. - The Bureau of Land Management released a fire prevention order Monday that will prohibit the use of fireworks and other pyrotechnic devices on public land administered by the Bureau of Land Management.
The order will take effect on May 27 and will continue through the summer until October 31, or until otherwise rescinded.
Prohibited acts include the use of fireworks and other pyrotechnic devices, the use of combustible, explosive, or chemical devices, and the use of tracer, explosive or incendiary ammunition.
Also prohibited are the discharge of steel component ammunition, the release of sky lanterns or other airborne luminaries, and the shooting of any metallic object.
People who receive permits from the Bureau of Land Management may be exempted from these bans.
Exempted individuals include federal, state, and local government employees acting in their official capacity. Members of organized rescue or firefighting forces are also exempted during their official duty.
Steel component ammunition may be used by people with valid state hunting licenses who are engaged in legal hunting, in accordance with current seasons.
Exemptions do not absolve people from liability of fires or damage caused by the prohibited activities.
Penalties for anyone who violates this fire prevention order could include fines up to $1,000, imprisonment for up to one year, or both.
For more information visit the Bureau of Land Management.