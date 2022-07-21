SPOKANE, Wash. - The Bureau of Land Management is instituting a burn ban on federal lands across Eastern Washington due to high fire risks.
The ban starts at 12:01 a.m. on July 22 and affects Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman, and Yakima counties.
During the burn ban, building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire or stove fire, including charcoal briquette fire are prohibited.
Gas stoves and heaters are permitted provided they are used within an area at least 10 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.
When operating a motorized vehicle on public lands, you must carry a shovel at least 26 inches in length with at least an eight-inch blade, and either a one-gallon container of water or a fully charged 2.5 pound fire extinguisher.
In Spokane County, Area Fire Marshals are also issuing a burn ban starting Friday.
Under that burn ban, all recreational fires and open burning like fire pits and field burning is prohibited.
Portable fireplaces and barbecues are allowed and campfires may be allowed in designated areas.
Anyone who breaks the burn ban could face criminal charges