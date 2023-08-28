COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — As rain and cooler temperatures moved in, the fire danger across the Idaho panhandles has lowered. The Idaho Department of Lands has lowered the Coeur d'Alene dispatch zone to stage 1 fire restrictions starting on Aug. 30.
Under the stage 1 fire restrictions:
- Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire except within designated recreation site, or on their own land is prohibited
- Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, building or recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter from flammable materials is prohibited
Stage 1 exemptions include:
- Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act
- Persons using a fire solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels. Such devices include propane campfires, may be used only in an area cleared of flammable materials
- Persons using stove fires with a chimney of at least five feet in length and employing a spark arrester with a maximum mesh screen opening of a quarter inch
The Coeur d'Alene dispatch zone is compromised of all state, state endowment, federal, tribal and private forestlands and rangeland in Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai and Shoshone counties.
Although several fires are still active in the northern panhandle, the recent rain and cool temperatures have lowered the fire danger. While campfires are now permitted in designated areas, they urge to continue to use caution.
Visit the Idaho Department of Lands website to for a detailed map and current information regarding fire restrictions across the state.
As a reminder, you should not use fireworks on any state and private forestland and rangeland and on public lands, roads, and trails. Possession and/or use of fireworks is always prohibited on federal public lands.