OLYMPIA, Wash. - Campfire and other fire restrictions on most Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) lands will be lifted Oct. 14.
The agency made the announcement on Thursday.
"While wildfire risk remains high in some areas, the risk of large fires is low and the state’s capacity to fight fires is good,” said Cynthia Wilkerson, WDFW’s lands division manager. “We know folks are eager to enjoy the outdoors this fall season, and we continue to encourage people to recreate with extreme caution to help prevent wildfires. This includes using alternatives to campfires such as propane stoves for cooking and fully extinguishing any campfires that do occur.”
Campfire restrictions for WDFW’s South Central Region including Benton, Franklin, Yakima and Kittitas counties will be in place through Oct. 15. A campfire ban remains in place through Oct. 31 at the Columbia Basin Wildlife Area in Adams and Grant counties and at the Klickitat Wildlife Area in Klickitat County due to their drier, more sensitive nature.
Maps and detailed information about WDFW's 33 wildlife areas are available on WDFW’s website.